Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) Short Interest Update

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,738,400 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the June 15th total of 7,136,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,608,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
EESO remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,901,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,609,107. Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About Enzyme Environmental Solutions
