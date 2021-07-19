Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) Short Interest Update

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,738,400 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the June 15th total of 7,136,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,608,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

EESO remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,901,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,609,107. Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get Enzyme Environmental Solutions alerts:

About Enzyme Environmental Solutions

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacturing of industrial and agricultural enzyme products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.