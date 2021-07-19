EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EOG Resources has an attractive growth profile, a huge inventory of drilling opportunities, upper quartile returns and a disciplined management team. The company has significant acreages in oil shale plays like Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford. The company has estimated roughly 11,500 net undrilled premium locations, which has brightened the production outlook. In the Eagle Ford alone, the company identified 1,900 undrilled premium locations, while in the prolific Delaware Basin, the upstream firm identified 6,300 drilling sites. Its balance sheet is significantly less levered than the composite stocks belonging to the industry. In fact, its debt-to-capitalization ratio has consistently been lower than the industry over the past five years. Consequently, the company is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 47,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,477. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

