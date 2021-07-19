eosDAC (EOSDAC) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. eosDAC has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $11,066.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.