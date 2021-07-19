Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $7.25 on Monday. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. Epizyme’s revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

