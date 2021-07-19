Equifax (EFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EFX opened at $254.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $254.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Several research firms have commented on EFX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.96.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

