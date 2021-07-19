Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$17.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities to C$17.50 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$8.14 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.06 and a 1-year high of C$17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.96.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

