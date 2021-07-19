Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

EQX stock opened at C$8.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 31.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.96. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.06 and a 52 week high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$290.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

