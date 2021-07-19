Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OceanaGold Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report released on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OGC. National Bankshares increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.55.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$4.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.45.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$188.57 million during the quarter.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

