Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,623,000 after buying an additional 2,309,890 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 169.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 397,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,500,000 after buying an additional 250,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 193.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 36,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 23,981 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,557 shares of company stock worth $3,855,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $83.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $84.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

