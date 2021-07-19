Eric Drape Sells 40,000 Shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Stock

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00.

SSY stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SunLink Health Systems by 1,691.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 153,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SunLink Health Systems during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunLink Health Systems during the first quarter worth $77,000. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

