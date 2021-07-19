Eric Drape Sells 40,000 Shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Stock

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00.
SSY stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.97%.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.
Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.