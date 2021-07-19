Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.44 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $42.30 or 0.00135775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and $1.64 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.17 or 0.05906668 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,625,223 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

