EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVTC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 191,777 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $2,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $42.81 on Monday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.