Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Experian alerts:

EXPGY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,899. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Experian has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $43.02.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.