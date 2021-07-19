Exxon Mobil Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report released on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

XOM stock opened at $57.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

