F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Sells $205,666.50 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $205,666.50.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $185.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,552 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

