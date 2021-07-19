Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Scge Management L.P.

Scge Management L.P. lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 462,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.6% of Scge Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Scge Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $142,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Facebook stock traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $336.44. The stock had a trading volume of 343,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,758,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,297,020 shares of company stock worth $755,857,426. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

