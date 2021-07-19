Falcon Project (FNT) Trading 12.4% Lower This Week

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $24,298.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00100563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00146984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,626.16 or 1.00141068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

