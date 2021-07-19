Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.45% of Farmer Bros. worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D Deverl Maserang II bought 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,345.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FARM opened at $10.16 on Monday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FARM. B. Riley upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

