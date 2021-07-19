Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $175,800.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $175,800.00.

Fastly stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastly by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fastly by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after buying an additional 967,157 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after buying an additional 952,995 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.