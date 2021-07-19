Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells $83,444.65 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $83,444.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28.

Fathom stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $382.06 million and a PE ratio of -76.59. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FTHM shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Fathom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

