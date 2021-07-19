Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Short Interest Update

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the June 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 884,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $38,657,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,655,000 after purchasing an additional 801,494 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth $17,109,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 828.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 323,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 1,323.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 273,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $33.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.