FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their outperform rating on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

FGEN stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FibroGen has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in FibroGen by 27.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,738 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after acquiring an additional 90,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 30.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after acquiring an additional 544,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,647,000 after acquiring an additional 210,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,622,000 after acquiring an additional 91,079 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

