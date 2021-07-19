Financial Contrast: Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) vs. Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mondi and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondi N/A N/A N/A Andritz 3.57% 19.70% 3.44%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mondi and Andritz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondi 0 2 6 0 2.75 Andritz 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dividends

Mondi pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Mondi pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Andritz pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Mondi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mondi and Andritz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondi $7.61 billion 1.75 $664.82 million $2.95 18.57 Andritz $7.65 billion 0.76 $236.59 million $0.48 23.27

Mondi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Andritz. Mondi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andritz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mondi has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andritz has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mondi beats Andritz on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers. It serves customers in the agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverages, graphic and photographic, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue. The ME segment supplies technologies, plants, and digital solutions in metal forming. The HY segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps, and hydropower equipment. The SE segment focuses in mechanical and thermal technologies as well as services and the related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation, serving the chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries. The company was founded by Josef Körösi in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

