Financial Survey: Danimer Scientific (DNMR) & Its Competitors

Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR) is one of 20 public companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Danimer Scientific to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Danimer Scientific and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00 Danimer Scientific Competitors 178 1000 1334 39 2.48

Danimer Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.47%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Danimer Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Danimer Scientific has a beta of -1.27, indicating that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danimer Scientific’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Danimer Scientific and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danimer Scientific N/A -11.49% -5.10% Danimer Scientific Competitors 4.60% 12.09% 4.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.1% of Danimer Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Danimer Scientific and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Danimer Scientific $47.33 million -$8.85 million -44.56 Danimer Scientific Competitors $12.97 billion $263.33 million 35.67

Danimer Scientific’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Danimer Scientific. Danimer Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Danimer Scientific rivals beat Danimer Scientific on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc., a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers. The company offers its products to manufacturers in the plastics industry. Danimer Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.