Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Update

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTGFF opened at $2.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53. Firan Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

