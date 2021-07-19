First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FA. Barclays started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Shares of FA stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $189,082.31. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 5,796,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $81,330,913.87. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,083,915 shares of company stock worth $85,357,327.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.