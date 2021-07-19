First Bank (FRBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect First Bank to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.97. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

