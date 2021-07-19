First Foundation Advisors Makes New $209,000 Investment in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,211,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trebia Acquisition by 103.7% in the first quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 444,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 226,428 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREB stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

