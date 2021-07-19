First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 542 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after acquiring an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,408,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,156,000 after buying an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,457,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,943,000 after buying an additional 145,689 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,557,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.28. 2,820,402 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.19.

