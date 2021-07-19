First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,746,000 after acquiring an additional 388,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.23. 250,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,712. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.