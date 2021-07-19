First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 2,678 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after acquiring an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 355,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,676,000 after acquiring an additional 93,515 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded down $2.70 on Monday, hitting $134.29. 106,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,379. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.