First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Raised to C$23.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.60.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$16.35 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$12.48 and a 12-month high of C$30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.08.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,817,750. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,453,000. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,400 in the last three months.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.