First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 2.9% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $18,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,656,000 after buying an additional 635,319 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,771,000 after buying an additional 74,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,760,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,634,000 after buying an additional 137,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,197,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,849,000 after acquiring an additional 73,591 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.96. 3,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,345. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $60.29 and a 52-week high of $77.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

