First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Position Lifted by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 1.3% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,641,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,729. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.29. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $57.72.

