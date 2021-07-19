First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Up 57.9% in June

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the June 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE FEI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. 280,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,831. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 33.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

