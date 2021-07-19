First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Up 57.9% in June

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the June 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE FEI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. 280,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,831. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.38.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
