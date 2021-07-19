Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Newbrook Capital Advisors LP

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207,669 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 5.0% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Fiserv worth $73,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after acquiring an additional 113,622 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 658,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 56,185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.39. 125,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.18.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.30.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

