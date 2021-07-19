Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDL opened at $30.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.94. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

