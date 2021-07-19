FNB Protocol Price Down 23.8% This Week (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $339,817.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00047663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013212 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.22 or 0.00773454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.