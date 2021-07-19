FORA Capital LLC Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 128.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $149.39 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $149.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

