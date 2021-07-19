FORA Capital LLC Has $783,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 166.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $501.51 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.59 and a 52-week high of $511.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $463.21. The company has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

