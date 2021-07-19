FORA Capital LLC Makes New $483,000 Investment in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,016,187,000 after purchasing an additional 203,083 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,094,000 after purchasing an additional 992,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $142,546,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $74,632,591.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $165.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.83. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

