FORA Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 35,922 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $3,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total transaction of $5,928,759.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,556,101. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $292.49 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.81 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

