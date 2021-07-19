FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $112.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.90. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $226,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,886 shares in the company, valued at $29,347,316.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $433,552.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,284.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,845 shares of company stock valued at $17,246,308 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

