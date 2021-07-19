Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSUGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

