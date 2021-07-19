Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $35.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

