Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.54

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02), with a volume of 676971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.76. The company has a market cap of £5.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Fox Marble (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

