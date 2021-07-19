Fred Alger Management LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,122 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,042,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.91.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $189.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.