Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,243 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,254,000 after acquiring an additional 134,443 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

MNST stock opened at $93.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.23. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $72.43 and a one year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

