Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.50.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $151.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.76 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $105.86 and a one year high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

