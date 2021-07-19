Fred Merritt Sells 500,000 Shares of FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Stock

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Director Fred Merritt sold 500,000 shares of FCCC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $115,000.00.

FCIC opened at $1.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.82. FCCC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

About FCCC

FCCC, Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. Previously, it was engaged in the mortgage banking business. The company was formerly known as The First Connecticut Capital Corporation and changed its name to FCCC, Inc in June 2003.

